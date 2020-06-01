Home | News | General | APC Crisis: We Plan To Visit Tinubu – Buni

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will visit the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, before the end of the week.

It was learned that the Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, will lead the party caretaker committee members on a visit to the Lagos residence of Tinubu..

Edujandon.com also gathered that this was part of the decisions taken during the inaugural meeting of the committee held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday.

This newspaper understands that the visit was to brief Tinubu on the plan to reconcile aggrieved members and leaders at all levels and to seek his support and blessing.

Also the visit was meant to assure the APC national leader that the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee was not targeted at him.

An APC chieftain told the PUNCH the visit will take place on Tuesday or before the end of the week in order to recognise and appreciate his enormous contributions to the party.

He said: “It was agreed that the committee should go and meet our national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to pacify and assure him that the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of our great party was not targeted at him. He is one of our most revered leaders. We recognise and appreciate his enormous contributions to this party. We plan to visit him tomorrow (Tuesday). If the visit does not take place tomorrow, it will take place before the end of the week.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...