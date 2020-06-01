Home | News | General | 22-year-old Lady Dies After Posting “If I Die During Lockdown, No Need For Autopsy”
22-year-old Lady Dies After Posting "If I Die During Lockdown, No Need For Autopsy"



A 22-year-old woman has died two months after making a post about death on Facebook.

Sandra Chinenye Obioha Ihekwereme wrote on Facebook on April 4: “If I die in this lockdown no need for autopsy. Na yam and red oil and garri with salt kill me.”

Sadly, Sandra passed on on June 12. Her obituary says she died “after a brief illness.”

She will be laid to rest on Friday, July 3.

