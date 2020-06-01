Home | News | General | Cash Nation Entertainment Boss, ‘Kashy’ Arrested By EFCC
22-year-old Lady Dies After Posting “If I Die During Lockdown, No Need For Autopsy”
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing appear in court (Photos)

Cash Nation Entertainment Boss, ‘Kashy’ Arrested By EFCC



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Nigerian Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the CEO of Nigerian record label, Cash Nation Entertainment, Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun, popularly referred to as Kashy for his alleged involvement in cybercrime fraud.

The news was released by the official Twitter handle of EFCC who revealed that the arrest was made3 after they have gathered intelligence about his suspicious lifestyle..

alt

EFCC also revealed that the investigation linked his domestic staff, Thomas AliuAkwu, who confessed to having different accounts across Nigerian banks where he receives money for his boss, Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun.

Kashy’s record label, CashNation Entertainment is home to Nigerian artistes such as Barry Jhay.

Read the full statement from EFCC;

“EFCC Arrests CashNation Boss, ‘Kashy’ For Alleged Internet Fraud Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos. His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle. 2/

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle. 3/

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts. 4/

Items recovered from the suspect at the point of arrest include a white 2013 Bentley Continental and Mercedes Benz GLK 350. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. End.”

EFCC Arrests CashNation Boss, ‘Kashy’ For Alleged Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cyber crimes. pic.twitter.com/AFUHfTciuu

— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) June 29, 2020
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157