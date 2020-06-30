Stop attaching your toxic masculinity to African culture – Seun Kuti

The singer who affirmed that the proverb originated from Europe, rebuked African men, telling them to stop attaching their toxic masculinity to African culture. He added that real Africans elevate feminine form.

Kuti wrote on Instagram: “A woman’s place is in the kitchen? Which kitchen? Whose kitchen? Not our ancestors kitchen! This proverb is European without any equivalent in any African language. So before you start attaching your toxic masculinity to African culture ask yourself this, do I know African culture? As an African what culture practices of African heritage do I engage in? Religion education liberation?

If the answer is none, how come u want to suddenly become African to subjugate and oppress your woman? Ain’t no such thing as half way crooks. You are either African or u aren’t , there is no picking and choosing especially when you want to dump ur toxic self on our women. REAL AFRICANS ELEVATE THE FEMININE FORM”.



Recall that Seun Kuti recently noted that a lot of contemporary artistes who claimed they are inspired by his father only use him as excuse to smoke and chase girls.

In Instagram live chat with Ubi Franklin, a media personality, Seun said such artistes often hide under the notion of being inspired by the late singer to pursue their own interests.

The 37-year-old Afrobeat singer also added that majority of those who make such claims are from religious homes but they use his father as a form of “escapism”.

“I think a lot of them grow up in Christian and Muslim homes but use Fela as an excuse to smoke and chase girls,” he said.

