Edo, Ondo elections: APC appoints Fashola, Keyamo, Shina Peller, others (Full list)
Edo, Ondo elections: APC appoints Fashola, Keyamo, Shina Peller, others (Full list)
The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made new appointments.
Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Niger Governor, Sani Bello, will chair the APC Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States, respectively.
Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the development was in line with the process of reconciliation among leaders and members at all levels, announced by the National Caretaker Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mala Buni.
The full list below:
Edo State Reconciliation Committee
Sen. Ken Nnamani – Chairman
Babatunde Fashola, SAN
Fetus Keyamo, SAN
Prof. Tahir Mamman
Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo
Barr. Sanusi Musa
Hon. Kawu Sumaila – Secretary
Ondo State Reconciliation Committee
Governor Sani Bello – Chairman
Sen. Adamu Aliero
Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi
Gambon Magaji
Jasper Azuwatalum
Hajiya Binta Muazu
Hon. Iquo Inyang
Shina Pellar – Secretary
The governorship elections in Edo and Ondo had been slated for September 19 and October 10, 2020.
