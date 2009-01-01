COVID-19: CAF postpones AFCON 2021
The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2021 African Nations Championship by one year.
The decision was reached after the committee met via video-conference to discuss the future of competitions and other related issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course,” the football body said in a statement.
