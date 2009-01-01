Home | News | General | Proud father gushes over his adorable triplet babies in beautiful photos and video

- Twitter user, @Dubs CP, flooded his handle with a series of impressive images of his triplets

- The proud father of three shared visuals of his babies to gush over them

- @Dubs CP described his beautiful babies as ''the greatest gift''

Twitter user and proud father of triplets, @Dubs CP, is continuing to flood his social media handle with amazing images and videos of his three adorable babies.

The new father recently shared stunning images of his triplets to express appreciation for the blessing of being a dad, not to one but three babies.

@Dubs CP admitted there couldn’t have been any better gift than his angelic babies who are and will always be the joy in his life.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he proudly splashed sweet images of his babies while gushing over them. The proud father said they are ‘'the greatest gift he could ever ask for.’’

@Dubs CP shared the photos of his triplets on Father’s Day along with the caption: ‘‘A beautiful day with my beautiful babies and beautiful wife! The greatest gift I could ever ask for on Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the men that have earned the title! And a special shout out to all the women who had to be fathers today as well!’’

Earlier, he posted a video of the babies playing and bonding with each other and subsequently shared more spectacular photos of them.

