Home | News | General | Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline will benefit Niger state - Gov Sani Bello

- The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano natural gas pipeline was launched on Tuesday, June 30

- The project is intended to boost Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity, as well as strengthen the industrial sector

- Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, as one of the key stakeholders, was part of the launch virtually

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state on Tuesday, June 30 joined President Muhammadu Buhari in a virtual flag-off of the construction phase of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.

Governors of Kano, Kaduna and Kogi also participated in the event which took place through video conferencing.

The pipeline, which is expected to be completed within 24 months, is a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) with the capacity to transport 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

Legit.ng gathered that the pipeline will start from Ajaokuta, in Kogi state and traverse through Abuja (FCT), Niger, Kaduna and terminates in Kano state.

Governor Bello commended the president for awarding the project, noting that it will be of immense benefit to the people of Nigeria and to residents of Niger state in particular.

The project has been divided into three phases, under a build and transfer model, in a public-private partnership arrangement, which involves the contractor providing 100 per cent of the financing.

When completed, the project will unlock 2.2billion cubic feet of gas to the domestic market, support the addition of 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid.

The pipeline is also said to have the potential of generating employment as it would support the development of petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas-based industries.

It is also expected that the project when completed, will boost domestic utilization of natural gas thereby bringing about social-economic development.

Meanwhile, the Niger government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus on residents.

This was revealed recently in a statewide broadcast by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Bello.

He said the filing date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to Wednesday, September 30 while the filing of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.

