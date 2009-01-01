Home | News | General | 774,000 jobs: Senators walk Keyamo out of meeting

- Festus Keyamo was walked out of a meeting by angry senators

- The minister was walked out following his decision not to apologise to the lawmakers

- Keyamo had refused to go into a closed session after an early disagreement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, was reportedly walked out of a meeting by some senators, Channels TV reports.

The news outlet reports that members of the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Labour had invited Keyamo to give details of the Special Public Works Programme.

Specifically, they want to find out the method of selection of a 20-man committee from each state for the programme

The committee members would be responsible for the recruitment of 774,000 people under the NDE programme.

Problem, however, arose over who should be in charge of the programme which was to be domiciled under the NDE.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

Keyamo was walked out following his decision not to apologise to the lawmakers. Credit: Keyamo

Source: Twitter

This forced the committee to go into a close session which the minister refused. He said he wants the meeting to be held before journalists.

The angry lawmakers asked to apologised which he refused. they consequently asked him to leave the meeting which was held at at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has denied claims that he fabricated threats against those who are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On his Twitter page, Keyamo brought the notice of Nigerians to a statement (falsely attributed to him) to persons who did not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement claimed the SAN told Nigerians who did not support President Buhari during the last presidential election not to expect anything from him now.

The minister lamented the fact that even after the elections are over, mischief-makers are still bent on their evil.

You have case to answer over your certificate - Tribunal tells Bayelsa deputy governor

Legit.ng had also reported that Keyamo had threatened to resign his appointment if politicians hijack job slots approved by President Buhari for unskilled rural persons.

Keyamo made the threat when speaking at the inauguration of the inter-ministerial committee on extended special public works across the 774 local governments of the federation.

The minister stated that the programme was designed to provide job opportunity in rural areas through short term engagement of one thousand (1000) unemployed persons per local government for a period of three months.

He said the jobs were for ordinary Nigerians and should not be hijacked by politicians. Keyamo noted that he would quit his position if politicians hijack the recruitment process.

“I will leave this job, if they want to insist that it will happen. Mr President is targeting ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP or APC or just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family,” the minister said.

Breaking: President Buhari reacts to murder of Vera Omozuwa, mandates police to arrest culprits

N-Power Project: I Graduated in 2005 and Have Been Unemployed Before N-Power Fixed Me Up Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...