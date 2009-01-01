Home | News | General | Group raises N22m for children of woman killed by fiance in Lagos

- A group called AGS Tribe has been able to crowd-source the sum of N22 million for two orphans whose mother was killed by her lover

- Founder of the group, Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti, said that she did not know they would be able to raise that much fund

- Durosimi-Etti appreciated those who contributed, praying that they will always get God's blessings

A Pan-African group, AGS Tribe, has been able to crowd-raise N22 million from members of the public for the welfare of two little children whose parents died in Lagos state.

Olamdide Alli, their mother, was murdered by her fiancé, Chris Ndukwe, on Sunday, June 21, who in turn took his own life.

After the group confirmed that she was a member of their organisation, they asked Nigerians for help in assisting the two children.

Ifedayo Durosimi-Etti, the founder of the organisation, said that she could not believe that they surpassed their target.

“When I announced the 20million as a target... I was SCARED!!!! After we got to 6 million, I started having heart palpitations... I don’t even know why... but even more fear set in,” she said.

See her Instagram post below:

She appreciated everyone who has contributed to the scheme, saying that God will bless them abundantly. She said they will not experience such a tragedy.

