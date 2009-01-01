Home | News | General | Rare happening! Woman discovers she has 2 wombs with a twin in each (this is how she reacted)

- A 28-year-old woman, Kelly Fairhurst, has been confirmed to have two wombs with babies in them

- The woman said she is scared of the possibility that she may give birth to them prematurely and through c-section

- Doctors also confirmed that she has two cervixes, saying that she is grateful to have been blessed with amazing babies

A rare thing has happened as Pregnant Kelly Fairhurst learned she has two wombs and carrying a twin in each of them.

The 28-year-old, a mother of two daughters, also got to know that she has two cervixes and could even go through two different labours, Sun UK reports.

According to her, the twins could be identical, and the condition is one that has been described as a one in a five million chance of happening.

She and her boyfriend, Joshua Boundy, 34, were given the news when she went for her 12-week scan.

“...So when I went for this scan, I was really surprised to learn that I have two of them! I just thought, ‘God, that’s a shock’. It makes you feel incredibly grateful that this has happened to you and you get to have two amazing babies,” she said.

A collage of Kelly and the scan result. Photo source: Sun UK

Source: UGC

Kelly also fears the probability that her birth may be premature as her first and second babies were given birth to at four and eight weeks early respectively.

She added that the plan was to have the babies through an operation, adding that the whole experience scares her.

