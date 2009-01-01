Home | News | General | Liverpool manager Klopp reveals why he has only 1 selfie on his phone and that’s with Messi

- Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to a remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League last season

- The manager has admitted taken a selfie with Lionel Messi during the first leg

- Klopp claims that picture is the only selfie on his smartphone

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be indifferent about taking selfies with his phone, but he has admitted he has one which he took with legendary Lionel Messi on his device.

While many will have selfies of family members, friends outings, holidays and pictures from events and gatherings, the German tactician just has one and that is with the Barcelona star.

He stated that he has just one selfie on his smart phone which he took with Lionel Messi during Liverpool’s unbelievable comeback against the Catalan giants in the Champions League.

Klopp added that the Argentine star’s fiercest rival Cristiano Ronaldo was also in the room as at the time.

"I have one selfie on my smartphone. That's with Messi. Cristiano was in the room, as well..." he said in an interview with Liverpool TV.

After that game in 2018, the Liverpool boss admitted that the Barcelona captain was unstoppable adding that the famous free-kick he scored couldn’t be defended.

"In these moments he is unstoppable; we couldn't defend the free kick. What a strike,” he added.

Jurgen Klopp poses alongside Messi during the 2019 The Best Awards. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo which eventually ended 2-2, Spanish star Nolito has stated that Lionel Messi is so blessed that he doesn’t need the gym to achieve anything in football, adding that God touched the Argentine with the magic wand.

The Barcelona captain has been regarded as the best player ever to grace the football pitch and he has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or six times, more than any other footballer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sequel to reports that there is serious in-fighting within the Barcelona football club, team manager Quique Setien has denied any personal rift with Lionel Messi.

Earlier reports from Spain suggest that the Barcelona’s internal crisis has taken a new turn when a footage of Lionel Messi ignoring assistant manager Eder Sarabia’s instructions emerged online.

The clip showed the Argentine star publicly ignoring Quique Setien's No 2 as the crisis reached a new height when Barcelona dropped points at Celta Vigo.

In his reaction, Setien disclosed that players and coaching staff have cordial relationships and that he does not have a rift with Messi.

