Meet the creator of black pop culture brand who has become internet sensation for bringing back memories from the 90s through unique fashion

- Kashmir Thompson has become an internet sensation by creating black pop culture brand

- The 30-year-old artist translated her love for the fashion styles in the 1990s into business

- She captures some of the most iconic moments of the 1990s in a vibrant and unique fashion

Black pop culture brand is becoming something people are associating themselves with, many thanks to Kashmir Thompson.

The 30-year-old artist from Cleveland translated her love for the fashion styles in the 90's into business, How Africa reports.

She has become an internet sensation for capturing some of the most iconic moments of the 1990s in a vibrant and unique fashion.

Kashmir sells clutches, totes, shirts and prints all designed by hand, adorned with black idols like Malcolm X, Lil Kim, and Grace Jones along with popular television shows and pop culture figures.

