Home | News | General | Former Juventus midfielder reveals the only Nigerian striker who can be greater than Yekini

- Victor Osimhen has been compared with Super Eagles legendary striker Rashidi Yekini by Sunday Oliseh

- The Lille striker has drawn attentions from top European clubs due to his sterling performances

- Oliseh claims Osimhen would have been part of his project when he was Super Eagles boss

Victor Osimhen has been described by Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh as the next Rashidi Yekini.

The 21-year-old has been a sensation in European football since his arrival at Ligue 1 side Lille, scoring 18 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.

And Oliseh believes Nigeria has finally found a striker who has the same qualities of his former teammate Yekini.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The legendary striker called it quits with the national team 22 years back and all the strikers that have come after him do not have a semblance of his talent.

And Oliseh believes that Osimhen is blessed with Yekini's outstanding qualities since he started wearing the green and white shirt for Nigeria at the U17 level and would have been promoted to the first team while he was coach.

Victor Osimhen is the next Rashidi Yekini - ex-Super Eagles coach Oliseh. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“When I was coach, I was trying to assemble a new team,” Soccer.ng quoting the former Juventus star said

“In fact, the basics of the current national team are made up of players that I have put together. For me, it was important to have young people from the future who were hungry for national team matches.

“Victor Osimhen was playing at the U17 World Cup at the time. I had watched his matches with my assistants, including the final won by Nigeria. He did it with such ease, the way he eliminated his opponents.

“We planned to invite him to the national team. But I left the team. Otherwise, I would have invited him.

“Because, since Rashidi Yekini left the national team, we have not had a player of the calibre of Victor Osimhen.

“My plan was to integrate him slowly into the Super Eagles, to give him a few minutes, before launching him 100% as we did with Wilfred Ndidi or Alex Iwobi at the time.”

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Victor Osimhen is reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A giants Napoli this summer for a fee within the region of €70m, Complete Sports reports.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira who is an expert in transfer news, the Supr Eagles star at the Italian club are in advanced talks.

And it is understood that a deal of five years has been offered for the 21-year-old who has been in for remarkable form for Lille this season.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...