Femi Fani-Kayode vows to sponsor education of 9-year-old singer in viral video

- Femi Fani-Kayode has reached out to the 9-year-old singer in the viral video

- The Nigerian politician expressed interest in sponsoring the little boy's education up until university level

- This comes weeks after the young boy went viral for his sonorous voice

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is one of the many people that has been moved by Joseph Oluomachi Opara, a talented 9-year-old Catholic kid singer whose video recently went viral.

In what started as a regular farce, Imo state-born Opara was captured on camera singing some catholic hymns in a rendition that sent social media into a frenzy.

Speaking to Legit.ng, FFK as he is popularly called, revealed Opara touched his life with his songs of praise and has inspired and brought home to millions of people.

He went on to reveal his intentions of taking responsibility for the boy's school fees from now until he finishes university.

Fani-Kayode has vowed to take care of Opara's education

He said: "I call on all other prominent personalities and public figures that have made a similar pledge to him to please honor them and I reiterate my intention to be responsible for his school fees from now until he finishes University. We must ensure that his gift and talent does not go to waste.

Again there will be no more street hawking or selling of food items by the side of the road for him because I will also send him an allowance every month. His golden voice, which is his gift from God, and his obvious love and passion for the Lord has certainly made a way for him and his life will NEVER be the same again."

FFK whose team visited Opara at their home, said it was it was an aide to the governor of Imo state that helped them locate the boy and his family.

The former minister also made it known that he'll place the boy on a monthly allowance until he is done with school.

He also warned against fake social media accounts claiming to have a relationship with the boy in order to defraud others.

"The boy is talented and I was really touched by him. What we gathered while trying to contact the boy and his parents is that there are lots and lots of fake accounts and people out there claiming a relationship with the boy. And I believe a lot of people may have been scammed by these people.

When I called for anyone with useful information about the boy to contact me, I got so many messages, people sending account details, some even claimed they were the ones who did the video.

I'm sure a lot of people genuinely want to help him, but they should be weary of scammers out there and try to find the boy through the right channel."

Opara went viral for his beautiful singing

Despite the numerous people who pledged their support towards helping the young boy and his family, FFK said when the family was asked if anyone had sent anything to them, they said no one except for Catholic Church in the area.

They also said the governor's people came visiting and promised to get back but haven't done that since. Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state vouched to adopt him and sponsor his education.

