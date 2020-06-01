Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor confirmed his status on Tuesday via his facebook page.

According to the governor in a 3:29 minutes video he posted while briefing the state on his status, he said that he is asymptomatic and has begun self-isolating..

Akeredolu disclosed that he took the COVID-19 test after he had malaria with advice to those treating malaria to also take the test.

“Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well

