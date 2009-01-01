Home | News | General | Akeredolu directs cabinet members, close aides to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test
Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has directed all members of his cabinet, close aides and others who have had reasons for constant contacts with him to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests.

Akeredolu has since gone into self isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the Governor resolved to self-isolate in line with accepted global standards in respect of COVID-19 protocols and to ensure a proper determination and direction of focus.

According to the statement: “Mr. Governor trusts in God that all will be well even as he seeks the prayers of all and sundry during this period.

“There is nothing to fear and no component of Government business will be adversely affected within the period of the Governor’s self-isolation. In this regard, Mr. Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

”Mr. Governor calls on his Campaign Team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the Re-run Project. We shall win and win big, he assures.”

