British auctioner sells Igbo statues ‘stolen during Nigerian civil war’ for N86m

Dear Christie’s inc, I have been getting calls and texts asking me to respond to your claim that the Igbo alusi figures you plan to sell on Monday June 29, 2020 were legitimately collected from Awka, in today’s Anambra State, Nigeria in 1968-69. I ask you again, what is your definition of “legitimate" collecting of important art and cultural heritage from a war zone? Or, are you now a Biafran War Denier? And why on earth did UNESCO find it necessary to establish “The Hague Convention on Protection of Cultural Property in the Even of Armed Conflict of 1954”? Your claim is an insult to the memory of the millions that died in that Biafran War (1967-70). I have no problem with the auction business as such; but you cannot twist history, even change terminologies in “African art”, just because you want to make dirty money out of cultural heritage from a part of the world you don’t think matters that much. But, just to be clear, my story, these stories of looted Igbo, Nigerian, and African art and cultural heritage will not end with your planned sale of these two alusi figures. This is just the beginning. #christiesinc #lootedart #alusi #bloodart #biafranwar