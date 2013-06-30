Ghanaian actress goes unclad to celebrate son’s birthday





Rosemond Alade Brown, a Ghanaian actress better known as Akuapem Poloo, has shared an unclad photo of herself on social media to celebrate her son’s birthday.





In the now viral photo, the movie star could be seen squatting completely unclad before her 7-year-old son, with the latter gazing steadily ather.





Brown, in a short note accompanying the picture and addressed to her son, said she decided to go naked to depict the state she was when she gave birth to him.





The actress also expressed her love for the birthday celebrant, recounting how she gave birth to him without undergoing pain or complication.





“Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46am Sunday,” the mother of one had written beneath the now deleted post.





“I still remember this date because it’s really meant a lot to me. I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out you were so good to me.





“I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability. I love you son. You see how you looking at me always remember that I love you.





“I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life. Happy birthday to you @sonof_poloo”





The post has continued to attract criticisms from followers, fans and social media users.





