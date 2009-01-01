Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning goal as Juventus cruise to victory in tough Serie A clash

- Genoa vs Juventus' Serie A encounter ended in favour of the Old Lady

- A goal each from Dybala, Ronaldo and Costa ensured Sarri's men cruise to victory

- Maurizio Sarri's men have now opened a four-point gap over Lazio who are second on the table

Three second-half goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Douglas Costa were all Juventus needed to conquer stubborn Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Tuesday, June 30.

The victory helped the Old Lady opened a four-point gap over second-place Lazio on the Italian League table after matchday 29.

Maurizio Sarri's men broke the deadlock five minutes into resumption following an audacious move by Dybala.

The Argentine dribbled his way into the opponent's danger zone before finally unleashing a close-range shot which was difficult for Mattia Perin to stop despite his hands touching the ball.

And just six minutes after their opening goal, Juventus doubled their lead and this time, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who got the ball into the back of the net.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner picked the ball from the midfield and drove straight to the edge of Genoa's 18-yard before releasing a thunderous shot that headed straight into the net.

Ronaldo was virtually unmarked by the hosts as they looked at him as he moved forward with the ball not knowing his intentions before showing them.

Genoa vs Juventus: Ronaldo celebrating his superb goal against Genoa - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Douglas Costa also recorded his name on the scores sheet after finding the back of the net in the 73rd minute of their meeting.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pinamonti's 77th-minute strike could only serve as a consolation for the home team as it was not enough to help them avoid defeat on their turf.

Ronaldo has however hit his 27th goal of the season for the Serie A defending champions as they look a little bit comfortable to retain the title they won last season.

Juventus will return back to the Allianz Stadium this weekend as they welcome Ola Aina's Torino.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo took time off his busy schedule to relax on a £30,000-a-week yacht with the mother of one of his children Georgina Rodriguez.

The 35-year-old and his partner were also in the company of a few of their friends as they sunbathe in the Mediterranean Sea.

