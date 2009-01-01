Home | News | General | Messi finally scores 700th career goal but not good enough as Barcelona and Atletico share spoils at Nou Camp

- Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid saw Barca slipped further from league leaders Real Madrid following their 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou

- Saul Niguez scored two penalties for the visitors while Diego Costa's own goal and Lionel Messi's spot-kick were decisive

- Barcelona have now managed to win just one of their four matches since returning from the three-month break

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid ended in a 2-2 draw as La Blaugrana pulled further away from their title challenge with Real Madrid.

Diego Costa's own goal and Lionel Messi gave the champions their two goals while Atletico had to come back from behind twice through two penalties Saul Niguez.

The opening eight minutes of the match was lively as both sides were involved in an end-to-end stuff.

But it was La Blaugrana that went ahead in the 11th minute after Messi's corner-kick was turned in by Costa which counted as an own goal.

Two minutes later Atletico were awarded a penalty after Arturo Vidal fouled Yanick Carassco in the box as Costa stepped up and missed it.

But the referee Alejandro Hernandez ordered the spot-kick to be retaken after Andre-Marc Ter Stegen moved his leg off the line. This time, Saul sent the German keeper the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Messi was then inches away for restoring his side's lead but his trademark left-foot shot went agonizingly wide in the 21st minute.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Messi scores 700th career goal in 2-2 draw.

Source: Getty Images

Just before half-time, Messi got the best out of Jan Oblak after his deflected free-kick was pammed away by the Slovenian goalie.

After the restart, Nelson Semendo was brought down by Felipe as Barca were awarded a penalty. Messi converted the resulting spot-kick with a delightful chip to make it 2-1 and score his career 700th strike.

The visitors won their second penalty at the Camp Nou after Semendo tripped Carassco from behind. Saul again leveled matters from nine meters to make it 2-2.

The match ended in a draw as Quique Setien's men failed to go top fo the table and are just a point behind Real Madrid who have a game at hand against Getafe.

