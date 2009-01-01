Home | News | General | Oshiomhole caused APC crisis by sidelining party's founding founders - Uche Nwosu

- Uche Nwosu says Comrade Adams Oshiomhole instigated crisis in the APC during his time as the party's chair

- Nwosu, a former APC governorship candidate in Imo, accused Oshiomhole of sidelining founding fathers of the party

- The APC chieftain called on the caretaker committee of the party to identify the leaders of the party and bring them together

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A former governorship candidate in Imo state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugumba Uche Nwosu, on Tuesday, blamed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for instigating crisis in the ruling party.

Nwosu, a son-in-law to former Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, accused the former APC national chairman of sidelining founding fathers of the party, especially in the southeast region.

Uche Nwosu, an influential APC chieftain, served as the chief of staff to Governor Okorocha. Photo credit: Michael Omoboriowo

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

His words: “Problem started as a result of Oshomhole’s leadership style. He came to the zone for reasons best known to him and chose to work with people who were not original members of the party and ignored the founding leaders.

“This led to a serious crisis in the zone and affected the party’s fortune in the 2019 elections.

“He factionationalised the party in the zone by unilaterally supplanting elected exco members with caretaker committee without the knowledge of the NEC.

“Oshiomhole refused to recognise the elected exco and that was he threw the entire party in the zone into irreconcilable crisis.”

He, however, called on the recently constituted caretaker committee of the party to reconcile aggrieved factions of the APC in the southeast.

“The four blocks that formed the APC, including the ACN lead by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the CPC led by President Muhammadu Buhari, the APGA faction led by Rochas Okorocha and the PDP faction led by Rotimi Amaechi should be consulted and made to come together to rebuild the party,” Nwosu told The Nation in an interview.

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

On the fate of the party in the southeast, Nwosu noted the committee’s duty will be made easier and successful if it takes time to study the history of the party in the zone and how and when crisis crept in.

“To get it right in the southeast, the caretaker committee should be properly equipped with how the party started and evolved in the zone.

“It should identify the founding leaders of the party in the zone and bring them together. This will more than any other thing opens a new chapter of peace and harmony in the party,” he added.

Nwosu however assured that the party will become strong in the southeast again when those that founded the party are reached out to and invited for reconciliation.

Meanwhile, at a news conference on Saturday, June 27 in Abuja, Oshiomhole said his greatest moment of happiness in office was effectively displacing the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara.

Edo 2020: How we helped Oshiomhole when he had no money - Obaseki

His words: “I remain proud that we were able to recover Kwara state. That was extremely important to us for reasons I need not enumerate.

“As for regrets, no regrets at all. There is no regret at all. That is the way life is. You cannot have it both ways.”

NWC dissolution: I remain loyal to President Buhari - Oshiomhole | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...