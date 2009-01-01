Home | News | General | The Dobre brothers: All you need to know about the talented young men

Imagine making huge sums of money from doing fun activities. For the Dobre brothers, it is a reality. They are four famous brothers who make a living from dancing, pranking each other, and creating fun skits on YouTube.

Who are the Dobre brothers? The Dobre Brothers are four young YouTube stars whose names are Lucas, Marcus, Cyrus, and Darius. They are known for their love of supercars, skits, dancing, and other fun activities. The talented boys have turned deep love for social media into millions of dollars.

Profile summary

Names: Cyrus, Darius, Marcus, and Lucas Dobre

Cyrus, Darius, Marcus, and Lucas Dobre Place of birth: Maryland, United States of America

Maryland, United States of America Birthdates: 9th March 1993(Cyrus), 2nd August 1995(Darius), 28th January 1999 (Marcus & Lucas)

9th March 1993(Cyrus), 2nd August 1995(Darius), 28th January 1999 (Marcus & Lucas) Zodiac signs: Pisces (Cyrus,) Leo (Darius) and Aquarius (Marcus and Lucas)

Pisces (Cyrus,) Leo (Darius) and Aquarius (Marcus and Lucas) Nationality: American

American Father: Boz Mofid

Boz Mofid Mother: Aurelia Dobre

Aurelia Dobre Profession: YouTube stars

The family background of the Dobre brothers

Are the Dobre brothers actually brothers? Yes, they are biological siblings.

Aurelia Dobre, a retired gymnast who won the 1987 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at age 14, is the Dobre brothers mom. Their dad, Boz Mofid, worked as a gymnastics coach.

Boz Mofid is from Iran while Aurelia is from Romania. This means that the boys' ancestry is half Iranian and half Romanian.

What nationality are the Dobre brothers? The boys are American. They were all born in Maryland, United States of America.

Where do the Dobre brothers live? In late August 2017, all of them relocated to Los Angeles, California. Before the move, the four boys resided in Maryland, where their parents raised them.

In LA, they were not very popular, so they moved back to Maryland after eight months. They felt more supported in Maryland.

The Dobre brothers ages

How old are the Dobre brothers? Cyrus, the oldest, is 27 years old. He was born on the 9th of March 1993. Darius, the second-born, is 24 years old. He was born on the 2nd of August 1995.

Marcus and Lucas are 21-year-old twins who were born on the 28th of January 1999. Cyrus is a Pisces, Darius a Leo, while the twins' star sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

All four brothers graduated from South Hagerstown High School.

After high school, Cyrus enrolled at the University of Iowa from where he graduated with a Bachelors degree in Strategic Communication and a Master's degree in Sociology. On the other hand, Darius is a graduate of Towson University.

YouTube career

Lucas and Marcus originally propelled the group into fame. The twins became famous on their Vine channel known as Twinbotz for creating comedic dance videos at their local grocery store.

Their dance videos included acrobatics, which they learned from their parents. By December 2014, the account had already gained more than 300,000 followers.

The twins then collaborated with Jake Paul, becoming a part of his YouTube team, Paul's Team 10, and this move earned them a following on that platform.

Today, the YouTube Dobre Brothers channel now includes all four brothers. The channel has at least 9.45 million subscribers. The Dobre brothers pranks are some of the commonly watched videos on this channel.

Lucas and Marcus still upload videos on their separate YouTube channel called Lucas and Marcus, which has built a following of more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Dobre brothers songs

Besides pranks, skits, and racing videos, the young men have also released songs. Their music is available on their YouTube channel. Some of the jams they have released are:

Live It Up

You Know You Lit

Stop That

The Walk

Bumpin'

No Fakes

Whoa

Be The Hero

Feelin' Alright

Dobre brothers cars

The four young men also have an unverified YouTube channel known as Dobre Cars with at least 749k subscribers. They started this channel about the cars they own following the massive success of their primary channel.

The content on this channel mainly consists of car challenges and races. The boys have an impressive collection of supercars including Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

In late February 2017, Lucas gifted Marcus a Nissan GTR. In September the same year, Marcus surprised Lucas with a Ferrari 488 GTB, while Lucas gifted Marcus a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Dobre brothers house

The boys have a beautiful house on an undisclosed mountain in Washington, D.C. The roughly 6,000 sq.-foot, five-bedroom house includes a guest house, in-ground pool, and a koi pond.

The uniquely modern glass and stone structure also features a separate garage and fountain. The property sits on a 30-acre piece of land.

The property is perfect for their videos which often include pranks, dancing, and outlandish challenges.

Dobre brothers net worth

The four boys have an estimated net worth of $18 million.

Why are the Dobre brothers so rich? They are rich because they have a massive following on their YouTube channels, where they are remunerated depending on the viewership of their content.

Their YouTube channels generate an estimated revenue of around $9,000 per day which translates to about $3.3 million a year from the ads that appear on the videos.

Dobre brothers girlfriends

Cyrus began dating Christina Kalamvokis in 2017 and married her a year later. After two years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways.

The two released a video on their previously joint channel revealing to fans that they broke up. The channel now goes by the name Christina Kayy.

Presently, Darius is in a committed relationship with Madeline Damskey, while Ivanita Lomeli is Lucas' girlfriend. Marcus' girlfriend is not known yet.

Social media

The Dobre brothers are active on various social media platforms. They have a joint Instagram account with at least 727k followers.

They also have a joint Facebook page with over 1.3 million likes and over 1.5 million followers.

The Dobre Brothers get paid for doing fun activities like dancing and creating skits. They inspire many young people to make a living using the resources at their disposal.

