Bruno Fernandes on fire as Man United destroy Brighton at home in Premier League battle

- Brighton vs Man United ended in a 3-0 win in favour of the Red Devils

- Bruno Fernandes netted a sensational brace to inspire United to a huge win

- The win catapulted the Manchester side to within two points off fourth-placed Chelsea

- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have now gone 15 matches without defeat in all competitions

Man United have renewed their hopes of finishing in the top four following their 3-0 win over Brighton at Am Ex Stadium on Tuesday night, June 30.

The match saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parade nearly a changed side from the one that secured a 2-1 hard-fought victory over Norwich in the FA Cup.

Midfield duo Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba once again started together in the middle of the park, with the pair playing a pivotal role in the crucial win away from home.

United dominated proceedings from the blow of the whistle, putting two decent attacks just three minutes into game play.

Fernandes came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute but his effort from Pogba thumped the near post.

Mason Greenwood went on to score the opener five minutes later, with the youngster shooting low and hard inside the near post.

Fernandes doubled the advantage at the half-hour mark as his shot hit Mac Allister before the ball spinning into the back of the net.

The Portuguese midfielder put the game beyond Brighton in the 50th minute, smashing the ball home on the volley at the back post.

And after an extremely competent away performance, the encounter eventually finished 3-0 in favor of the visitors who went just two points within fourth-placed Chelsea.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Anthony Martial was named as the main man by Solskjaer who has been benefiting from Odion Ighalo's presence at Manchester United since the Nigerian joined in January.

Before Ighalo joined Manchester United, Anthony Martial was not in good form for the Red Devils, but the Frenchman has finally found his rhythm.

Recently, Anthony Martial scored his first hat-trick in the Premier League in which the Frenchman got praises.

Manchester United are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League table with Ole Solskjaer and his wards trying hard to make sure they finish among the top four.

Last term they failed to make the top four and had to campaign this season in the Europa League in which their fans want them to return to Champions League.

