Bayern Munich agree N26 billion deal with Man City to sign 1 of their biggest players

German professional footballer Leroy Sane will be making a return to his country after Bayern Munich agreed mega deal with Manchester City to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Bayern Munich are expected to pay an initial fee of £44.7m with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons in a deal which will be five years.

Manchester City will also make a 10 percent profit should Bayern Munich sell Leroy Sane in the future.

Before the start of the ongoing Premier League season, Leroy Sane was linked with a move away from England, but the Citizens were able to convince him to stay.

Bayern Munich however temped the player with a double wages of what he is collecting at Manchester City and has agreed to move to Germany.

Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he plans to do to Arsenal and QPR stars

Leroy Sane has not enjoyed active playing time this season at Manchester City because of the injury he suffered against Liverpool last year August.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are not expected to be affected with his departure as the likes of Mahrez and Raheem Sterling will cover up.

