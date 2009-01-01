Home | News | General | Lampard breaks silence on Chelsea's rumored chase of Man United's star

- Angel Gomes' contract at EPL giants Manchester United has expired

- Chelsea coach Lampard stated that the Blues are not interested in him

- Gomes could be moving to the Spanish La Liga this summer

Angel Gomes' dream of playing for Chelsea in the Premier League has hit the rock after the Blues' manager Frank Lampard ruled out a move to sign the Englishman.

Gomes' contract at Manchester United expired on Tuesday, June 30, and failed to renew his deal at Old Trafford because of wages' issues.

Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer was reported to be frustrated with Angel Gomes' decision not to renew his contract at Old Trafford this month.

Reports suggested that Angel Gomes thought about the possibility of him getting active playing time at Old Trafford before he decided not to sign a new deal.

And after his refusal, there were news linking him with a move to Barcelona or Chelsea at the end of the ongoing season in Europe.

But when asked directly about Chelsea’s link with Gomes, Lampard replied: "Yeah, I can elaborate to the point where it’s never been mentioned my end, so that’s it."

Gomes became the fourth-youngest United player off all time at the age of 16 years and 263 days against Crystal Palace in May 2017.

Angel Gomes: Lampard rules out move to sign the Manchester United star (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United are hoping to finish the Premier League season among the top four so as to have the chance of playing in the Champions League.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice reportedly emerged as top transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have already completed the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are hoping to add the Englishman to their fold.

According to SunSport, Frank Lampard is looking for a quality pair of legs in the heart of his defence next campaign.

Though Rice is a defensive midfielder, the manager is hoping he can draft him into the central defensive role at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old is also opened to a new challenge having been fielded in the centre-back position in their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Also, his current manager, David Moyes believes he can fit into the position as much as he does well in the midfield.

[embedded content]

