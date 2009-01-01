Home | News | General | 774,000 jobs: FG appoints Tinubu's daughter, MC Olu-Omo, to oversee recruitment scheme

- The federal government has set up a committee that will oversee the employment of Nigerian youths

- The government is planning to employ not less than 774,000 persons throughout local government areas in Nigeria

- Some members of the committee are Folasade Tinubu-Ojo and Alhaji Mutiu Are, Musiliu Akinsanya, the head of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The daughter of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Folasade Tinubu-Ojo has chosen as a member of the committee that will supervise the recruitment of youths in Lagos.

The 20-member committee is to undertake the recruitment of persons in the state, which is a part of the federal government's grand plan to create not less than 774,000 jobs throughout the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Mutiu Are, Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos.

The rest are Kayode Elesin, Alexander Bamgbola, Cornelius Ojelabi, Fadekemi Otitonaiye, Omotayo Oduntan-Oyelodun, Wale Adelana, Tajudeen Gbadamosi, Modupe Ola, Ashiru Olakunle, Labrar Folami, Olufeko Adebowale, Serena Edward, Akanni Babatunde.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The composition of the committee which is to be headed by Are with Elesin as his deputy was announced by the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo on Monday, June 29.

MC Oluomo and Folashade Tinubu-Ojo

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after a rowdy session with some senators on Tuesday, June 30, Keyamo had spoken again on his position.

There was an argument between Keyamo and some lawmakers over issues linked with the creation of 774,000 jobs under the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Operation Katsina: We've killed 392 bandits, says Nigerian military

In a fresh statement in which he maintained his position, the minister said that no politician or person in the country can stop him from carrying out the task given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo in a tweet later on Tuesday described the opportunity to serve in this capacity as a rare privilege.

He said: "Except Mr. President, who appointed and gave me the opportunity and rare privilege to drive this programme stops me, no other political leader or person can stop me. I am answerable only to Mr. President. This programme is for all Nigerians."

N-Power Project: I Graduated in 2005 and Have Been Unemployed Before N-Power Fixed Me Up Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...