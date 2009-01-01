Home | News | General | Obaseki started the process to join PDP two years ago - APC chieftain

- APC chieftain, Honourable Samson Osagie claims Governor Obaseki started the process to join the PDP two years ago

- Osagie, a former minority whip in the House of Representatives, said the governor's defection did not come as a surprise to him

- Osagie's comment comes days after Governor Obaseki declared that he should have joined the PDP long before he did

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Edo state, Honourable Samson Osagie, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki started the process of joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) two years ago.

Osagie, a former minority whip in the House of Representatives, said the governor's defection to the PDP did not come as a surprise to him.

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, June 30.

Gov Obaseki joined the PDP some days back after being rejected by the APC. Photo credit: PDP media

His words: ‘‘That he went to the PDP did not come as a surprise for us. So, he hated members of his own political party.

‘‘Even those who work for him very seriously during the primaries and those who did not support people like us never supported him during his primaries.

‘‘But we voted for the party elections because we are party men. This is because I know him through and through. And those who knew predicted that his candidature will be a disaster. I mean members of his family.”

Osagie's comment comes days after Governor Obaseki declared that he should have joined the PDP long before he did.

The Edo state governor said he had come to realise that the PDP stood for the values he so much cherished and lived for.

He made the comment on Saturday, June 27 while being presented with a certificate of return as the party’s flag bearer for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

According to him, unlike the APC that pushed them out in the rain and storm at their hours of tribulation, the PDP cared so much for its members.

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP in Edo state, Kassim Afegbua, has declared that he will not support Governor Obaseki's ambition to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Afegbua, a former spokesman to General Ibrahim Babangida and former commissioner of information under Oshiomhole's administration, disclosed this on Monday, June 29 during an interview with Channels Television.

“At least I am bold enough to come out in the open and say that I will not support Obaseki. It would have been different if I was hiding or pretending to be supporting him and doing some damages,” he said.

