774,000 jobs: NASS C’ttee can’t give us directives — Keyamo

Says lawmakers powers limited to investigations, not directive to Executive

Denies walking out of C’ttee

Advises States’ Selection C’ttee to go ahead with their work

Threatens to quit if Buhari directs him to compromise

Festus Keyamo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that the National Assembly Committees lack the powers to give directives to the executive.

Minister emphatically said that the powers of the National Assembly and its committees under section 88 of the 1999 Constitution is only limited to investigations, and not to give any directive to the executive.

This is as Mr. Keyamo has advised members of the Selection Committees in the 36 States of the federation to ignore the purported suspension of the selection process and go ahead with their assignments unhindered.

He also threatened to quit his position if President Muhammadu Buhari so directs him in this circumstance to succeed in political interference in the job recruitment process, stressing that he cannot compromise the jobs meant for ordinary Nigerians who have no Godfathers or who are not affiliated to any political party.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister denied the allegation that he walked out of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Labour, even as he alleged that the purported suspension of the programme by the committee was tantamount to challenging the powers of Mr. President

The statement read, “Today, in obedience to their invitation, I appeared before the Joint Committees on Labour of both the Senate and the House. The Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members sought to be briefed on the implementation of the Special Public Works Programme so far.

“However, there was a misunderstanding between us when they questioned why I did not privately submit the program to them for vetting before taking certain steps. They suggested that they ought to have input on how the programme should be implemented. In other words, they sought to control the programme as to who gets what, where, and how.

“However, I insisted that I could not surrender the programme to their control since their powers under the constitution do not extend to that. They insisted on a closed-door session.

“At this point, I remarked that it was only fair for me to respond to their position before the press since their own position was also made public. In any case, I remarked that the Nigerian people deserve to know the details of the execution of this all-important programme.

“I was then asked to apologize for insisting on public interaction and I said there was nothing to apologize about because their powers to expose corruption provided for in section 88 of the Constitution cannot be exercised in private.

” As such, there was no need to apologize by insisting on a Constitutional provision. Even their Rules that may provide for private hearings on public matters cannot override the provisions of the Constitution. I was then permitted to leave. I took a bow and left. I never walked out on the respected Committees as they may want to bend the narrative.”

On the alleged suspension of the exercise by the lawmakers, he said, “After I left, I understand that the Joint Committees purportedly suspended the work of the Selection Committees nationwide until they decide how the programme should be run and who should be in those Committees. My opinion is that it is tantamount to challenging the powers of Mr. President.

“I regret to say that their powers under section 88 of the 1999 Constitution is only limited to investigations, but not to give any directive to the executive.

“A Committee or Committees of both Houses do not even have powers to pass binding Resolutions. They can only make recommendations to Plenary. In this case, even Plenary CANNOT give DIRECTIVES to the Executive.

“All my life, I have fought for good governance and constitutional democracy. I will not come into government and be intimidated to abandon those principles. I will rather leave this assignment if Mr. President so directs than compromise the jobs meant for ordinary Nigerians who have no Godfathers or who are not affiliated to any political party.

“I, therefore, respectfully further direct all the Committees set up nationwide made up of CAN, NSCIA, NURTW, Market Women, CSOs, Youth Organisations, respected traditional rulers, etc to proceed with their work unhindered. Only Mr. President can stop their work.”

Vanguard

