Police vow to prosecute those who fail to wear facemasks in public

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it would prosecute those who violate the compulsory use of face masks in public places in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer CSP Frederick Nnudam, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner, CP Imohimi Edgal in a Statement on Tuesday, said all the Divisional Police Officers, DPOs and other members of the Enforcement Committee have been mandated to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The Statement reads in parts, “In its renewed efforts and determination to enforce the provisions of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations, 2020 as amended, reaffirms that wearing of facemask by all persons in public places will be vigorously enforced.

“For the avoidance of doubt, paragraph 12 (1) of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2020 states that “the use of facemask by all persons in public places is hereby made mandatory”. While paragraph 12(2) provides a fine of ten thousand naira (N10, 000.00) for a first time offender or community service for seven (7) days and a fine of twenty thousand naira (N20,000.00) for a second time and subsequent offender or community service for fourteen (14) days.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and other members of the Enforcement Committee to arrest and prosecute any pedestrian, passenger, driver, congregation, seller, buyer and other persons found in public places without facemasks.”

The Command however urged the people to always wear facemasks in public places and follow other safety measures aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic

