COVID-19: “Aso Rock Needs Cleansing” – Primate Ayodele Warns Buhari
- 5 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of COVID-19 in the Presidential Villa.
Primate Ayodele advised Buhari to be “vigilant and be mindful of the people he hosts.”.
In a series of prophecies, the clergyman disclosed that Nigeria would lose some prominent men to COVID-19 between July and August.
A statement he signed and sent to Edujandon.com , on Tuesday reads: “President Buhari should be vigilant and be mindful of the people he hosts during this period.
“Between July and August, Nigeria will lose prominent people to COVID-19.
“Buhari should minimize the way he attends to people during this time, The villa needs to be cleansed.’’
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles