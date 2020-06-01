MC Oluomo And Tinubu’s Daughter Get Federal Government Appointments
The Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya ( MC Oluomo) has made the 20-man list for the selection of beneficiaries for the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs across all the Local Governments in the country.
The initiative, which is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is targeted at providing jobs for 774,000 citizens across the 774 local governments in the country..
The jobs are basically unskilled labour, with a monthly wage of N20,000.
The Lagos State selection committee is chaired by Alhaji Mutiu Are, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, and the former Kosofe Local Government, Vice Chairman, Barrister Kasim Kayode Eleshin (K.K Eleshin) as the Vice-Chairman.
The committee also includes the Iyaloja of Lagos, Mrs Folashadr Tinubu-Ojo, some traditional rulers, leaders of trade and labour associations as well as other stakeholders in Lagos.
Of recent, there have been whispers on the alleged involvement of the Lagos oligarchy in the re-branding of MC Oluomo in a bid to present him for political office in 2023.
LAGOS SELECTION COMMITTEE MEMBERS
ALHAJI MUTIU ARE Chairman
(Governor’s Advisory Council, Member)
BARR. ELESHIN KASSIM Vice Chairman { KOSOFE }
HRM OBA OWOLABI ADENIYI Member
HRM OBA KABIRU AGBABIAKA Member
HRM OBA SEMIU KASALI Member
ENGR. BAMGBOSE MARTINS Member
CHIEF MRS FOLASHADE TINUBU-OJO Member
APOSTLE ALEAXANDER BAMGBOLA Member
PROF. T. GBADAMOSI Member
ALHAJI AKINSANYA MUSILIU Member (MC OLUOMO)
AKANNI BABATUNDE Member
MRS FADEKEMI OTITONAIYE Member
HON OMOTAYO ODUNTAN-OYELODUN Member
HON. CORNELIUS OJELABI Member
MRS MODUPE OLA Member
ASHIRU OLAKUNLE Member
LABRAR FOLAMI Member
MRS WALE ADELANA Member
MRS OLUFUNMILOLA BELLO Member
SERENA EDWARD Secretary.
