MC Oluomo And Tinubu’s Daughter Get Federal Government Appointments

The Chairman of the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musliu Akinsanya ( MC Oluomo) has made the 20-man list for the selection of beneficiaries for the Federal Government’s 774,000 jobs across all the Local Governments in the country.

The initiative, which is being handled by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is targeted at providing jobs for 774,000 citizens across the 774 local governments in the country..

The jobs are basically unskilled labour, with a monthly wage of N20,000.

The Lagos State selection committee is chaired by Alhaji Mutiu Are, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council, and the former Kosofe Local Government, Vice Chairman, Barrister Kasim Kayode Eleshin (K.K Eleshin) as the Vice-Chairman.

The committee also includes the Iyaloja of Lagos, Mrs Folashadr Tinubu-Ojo, some traditional rulers, leaders of trade and labour associations as well as other stakeholders in Lagos.

Of recent, there have been whispers on the alleged involvement of the Lagos oligarchy in the re-branding of MC Oluomo in a bid to present him for political office in 2023.

LAGOS SELECTION COMMITTEE MEMBERS

ALHAJI MUTIU ARE Chairman

(Governor’s Advisory Council, Member)

BARR. ELESHIN KASSIM Vice Chairman { KOSOFE }

HRM OBA OWOLABI ADENIYI Member

HRM OBA KABIRU AGBABIAKA Member

HRM OBA SEMIU KASALI Member

ENGR. BAMGBOSE MARTINS Member

CHIEF MRS FOLASHADE TINUBU-OJO Member

APOSTLE ALEAXANDER BAMGBOLA Member

PROF. T. GBADAMOSI Member

ALHAJI AKINSANYA MUSILIU Member (MC OLUOMO)

AKANNI BABATUNDE Member

MRS FADEKEMI OTITONAIYE Member

HON OMOTAYO ODUNTAN-OYELODUN Member

HON. CORNELIUS OJELABI Member

MRS MODUPE OLA Member

ASHIRU OLAKUNLE Member

LABRAR FOLAMI Member

MRS WALE ADELANA Member

MRS OLUFUNMILOLA BELLO Member

SERENA EDWARD Secretary.

