Ighalo Sends DJ Cuppy Signed Man U Jersey, Writes “My DJ Cuppy” (Photos)
DJ Cuppy just received a Manchester United T-shirt, officially signed by Man U striker and Nigerian national, Jude Ighalo.
Recall the Musician decamped from Arsenal to Manchester United, reportedly because of Jude Ighalo’s goal against Norwich City..
This might be the striker’s way of welcoming her to the Reds. But the most interesting fact is that, he referred to her as “My DJ Cuppy”.
What do you think about this development?.
https://mobile.twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1277946522035007490
