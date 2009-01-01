Home | News | General | Breaking: 17 deaths, 561 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as Nigeria's Covid-19 cases hit 25,694 (breakdown)

- 561 new cases of Covid-19 infection have been recorded in Nigeria

- NCDC made this disclosure in a tweet on Tuesday evening, June 30

- Seventeen (17) more deaths were recorded as total infection figure hit 25,694

Nigeria on Tuesday, June 30, recorded 561 new cases of coronavirus pandemic in nineteen states, bringing the total confirmed infection figure to 25,694.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet as the seventy more deaths were also recorded.

As usual, 200 new cases were reported in Lagos which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria while Edo state followed on the log with 119 cases.

Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 52 cases each while Niger has 32. Ogun state has 19 cases, Ondo has 16, Imo 14 and Plateau 11 cases.

Eight new cases were reported in each of Abia and Oyo states, while Bayelsa followed behind with seven cases. Katsina state has six cases.

The trio of Bauchi, Osun, Kebbi have three cases each while Borno and Jigawa states closed the log with two and one cases respectively.

Fast forward, 9,746 people have been discharged having successfully survived the scare of the highly ravaging virus while seventeen (17) more deaths were recorded in what sadly brought the fatalities 590.

Globally, there are 10,585,152 confirmed cases. 513,913 deaths have been recorded while 5,795,009 people have recovered from the infection.

In Africa, Nigeria still continues to take its place behind South Africa and Egypt who have 151,209 and 68,311 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The governor made the disclosure on Tuesday, June 30, via a video shared on his official and verified Twitter account. Akeredolu said as at the time of receiving his test result, he is asymptomatic and has since gone into self-isolation.

He called for prayers from the people of the state saying "your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated."

