FG reels out 11 conditions workers must meet at workplace as govt extends relaxation of lockdown (full list)

As Nigeria begins another phase in the relaxation of lockdown, the federal government in its central response to Covid-19 fight has reeled out guidelines for workplaces.

The federal government made the announcement through the Federal Ministry of Health in accordance with the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19.

According to the health ministry, the guideline will help to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus and further assist in creating a conducive environment for workers.

The federal government has reeled out guidelines for workplaces to curtail virus spread.

Source: Depositphotos

"This guideline will help to limit the spread of COVID-19, by creating a safer work environment, thereby reducing the exposure of workers especially the elderly ones & those with other diseases," the health ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday, June 30.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Workers must always wear face masks in public and workplaces.

2. Workers' temperature must be checked at the entrance of the workplaces.

3. Workers must avoid elevators to limit close contact ad exposure to Covid-19.

4. Workers must use non-contact greetings.

5. Workplaces must reduce staff capacities to 75% or less.

6. Meetings must be held virtually if workers to attend are more than 10.

7. Workers must maintain physical distancing all the time.

8. Work stations must be disinfected before employees enter.

9. Workers must not share work tools.

10. Workers must eat home-made foods.

11. Workers must maintain two meters when attending to customers.

The ministry enjoined all workers to follow the guidelines as efforts are being channelled towards ending the Covid-19 crisis in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following the end of the second phase of the eased lockdown, the federal government is considering locking down 18 local government areas in the country to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

This was disclosed on Monday, June 29, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mustapha speaking with State House reporters after leading his team to brief the Nigerian leader said the lockdown was necessary to enable aggressive testing and management of the virus.

