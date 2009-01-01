Home | News | General | This is the true state of Nigeria's economy - Buhari opens up

According to President Buhari in a virtual meeting with the Presidential Economy Advisory Council on Tuesday, June 30, Nigeria is in a state of underdevelopment.

At the virtual meeting also attended by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary-General of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, President Buhari said that the nation's economy needs to be steered, The Cable reports.

He said that the country's population is characterised by poor persons who are now hunted by the harsh economic effects the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said: “We are a country characterised by a large population of poor people, serious infrastructure deficit, lack of housing and a vulnerable economy now haunted by the COVID-19 pandemic and collapse of the oil sector and its effect on the gross domestic product (GDP).”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari on Tuesday, June 30, convened a crucial meeting attended by Osinbajo and his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting, announced at the Twitter page of the federal government, was also attended by Mustapha.

Others persons who attended the virtual meeting were members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) headed by Bismarck Rewane.

The president, Osinbajo, Gambari were at the council chamber of the state house in Abuja for the meeting also attended by other members of the PEAC: Chukwuma Soludo, Ode Ojowu, Shehu Yahaya, Muhammad Sagagi, Adedoyin Salami and Iyabo Masaha.

Following the scourge of coronavirus and its devastating effect on crude oil prices, stakeholders of economies, that of Nigeria inclusive, are coming up with sustainable and effective strategies that will stem the tide of imminent recession.

Also, the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, had said Nigeria’s economy will go into a recession based on the current assessment by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Ahmed told journalists shortly after the national economic council meeting in Abuja on Thursday, May 21, that the current data shows that the economy would go into a recession at an average of -4.4 per %.

“The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has made an assessment. So, it is the NBS assessment that Nigeria will go into a recession measuring at an average of -4.4%," she said.

