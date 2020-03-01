Home | News | General | Fear grips commissioners, others, as Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Akeredolu

•Work goes on —Ondo Govt

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor’s COVID-19 status, however, sent fears down the spines of commissioners, lawmakers and traditional rulers, who had contacts with the governor in the last one week.

Akeredolu, however, assured that he will continue to perform his official duties from his self-isolation.

The governor, who broke the news on his twitter handle, said: “Earlier today (yesterday), I got confirmation of a positive result for COVID-19.”

His words: “I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms. I am currently self-isolating, and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”

Later in a state broadcast, Akeredolu said: “My good people of Ondo State, it gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment.

“I had malaria a few days ago and was treated and did get over it and as at the time we had our party NEC and my colleagues called on me, I spoke with one of them who said malaria should not be treated lightly but I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19. The result came out yesterday, 30th of June, 2020 and I tested positive but I am very asymptomatic.

I’m asymptomatic

“I do not feel sick neither am I feeling hot in any way, but my doctors have decided that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate.

“I believe that supervised home management will be ideal for me for now, so from now I will be isolated and go on with the supervised home management.

“Let me assure our people that as you can see me there are many of us like this that don’t have the symptoms but it is there and you cannot see it and in few days time, we will conduct another test and we will know the result.

“Let me assure our people that the work is going on here at home I will be attending to files which are the normal thing I do and there is nothing that will stop work from going on.

“I want to plead with my political associates that they should continue with the project we are sure to win. “As you know, I am gifted to get through to my destination, knowing that I am a man with special gifts, and my trust in God to get through this is unshaken.”

Fear grips commissioners, lawmakers, monarchs, others

Vanguard, however, gathered that commissioners, lawmakers and traditional rulers, who had contacts with the governor in the last week, expressed fear of being infected with the virus.

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, led by the speaker, Mr. Bamidele Oloyelogun, led the members to obtain and submit the governorship nomination form in Abuja and, on arrival, visited him at the Government House.

Also, the chairman of the state council of Obaship the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Frederick Akinruntan led other traditional rulers to endorse the governor for a second term in office last week.

A reliable source told Vanguard that the governor had sent words to all the commissioners and others, who had contact with him in the last one week to submit themselves for tests so as to know their health status.

No component of govt will suffer—Ojogo

Reacting, the Information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in a statement, said: “the governor has resolved to self-isolate, in line with accepted global standards in respect of COVID-19 protocols. This becomes necessary to ensure a proper determination and direction of focus.”

The statement reads: “Mr. Governor trusts in God that all will be well even as he seeks the prayers of all and sundry during this period. It must be noted, however, that the decision by the governor to go into self-isolation is voluntary and clearly depicts the need for transparency as we confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accordingly, there is nothing to fear; and no component of government business will be adversely affected within the period of the Governor’s self-isolation.

“In this regard, Mr. Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

“Specifically, Mr. Governor calls on his Campaign Team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the re-run project. We shall win and win big, he assures.”

Undergo tests, Akeredolu directs cabinet members

“In the meantime, Governor Akeredolu has directed all members of the cabinet, close aides and others who have had reasons for constant contacts with him to undergo compulsory tests.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...