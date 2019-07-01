Home | News | General | Ortom does not keep armed militia — CPS Akase

….demands apology from Keana LG Chairman

By Peter Duru

The Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Samuel Ortom, Mr. Terver Akase has debunked the alleged statement by the Chairman of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Adamu Adi who reportedly accused Governor Ortom of keeping armed militia that attacks Fulani herders.

Akase who made the clarification yesterday in Makurdi said the allegation was an act of mischief and demanded an apology from Mr. Adi.

The chairman had in a Radio Nigeria Network news allegedly accused the Benue state Governor of keeping armed men that attack herders on Benue/Nasarawa borders.

Reacting to the accusation, Akase said, “precisely on May 20, 2020, a meeting was held in Yelewata where the Governors of Benue and Nasarawa state’s met and discussed the issue of security especially on the border communities.

“One of the resolutions in the meeting is that the Open Grazing law of Benue should be respected by all parties. And that whenever herders got to the borders they should not cross into Benue state.

“Interestingly the Keana Chairman was in that meeting. So what he did was mischief or a deliberate effort to sabotage the peace efforts of the Governors of Benue and Nasarawa states.

“The two Governors have been having sleepless nights to find a solution to that problem, his governor initiated the first meeting and visited Benue after which our governor, Ortom visited Lafia and they again met in Yelewata.

“So if the two leaders have been trying to find a way out of this problem and he then suddenly came on air to make such spurious statements that were very unfortunate and misleading and we demand an apology.”

