We're not involved in money-doubling scheme, says RCCG



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 3 minutes ago
The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says it is not involved in any money-doubling scheme.

The church was reacting to a scheme tagged “RCCG Trade Investment Promotion Commission” which has been circulating on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, Olaitan Olubiyi, RCCG head of media and public relations, issued a disclaimer saying the church is neither aware of the organisation nor involved in its operation.

Olubiyi said RCCG advocates diligence and righteousness as acceptable routes to prosperity, adding that the church will never be a part of such fraudulent scheme.


He called on member of the public to beware of such campaign and avoid falling victims.

“Our attention has been drawn to a money-doubling promo titled, RCCG TRADE INVESTMENT PROMOTION COMMISSION circulating in the social media. We wish to categorically state that the RCCG is not aware of any such organisation or business, and is not, in any way, involved in their operation,” the statement read.

“As a Church, we emphasise the virtues of diligence and righteousness as acceptable routes to prosperity. Therefore, we frown at all and any attempt to create an impression that such a fraudulent scheme is connected with the RCCG.

“The leadership of the RCCG therefore disclaims the Commission and dissociates the Church from it. All members of the Church, and indeed the general public, are hereby warned against falling victims to this fraudulent campaign.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
