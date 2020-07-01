Home | News | General | Electricity price hike: NLC reacts, says DisCos' plan is modern-day slavery on Nigerians

- NLC has reacted to the planned hike in electricity price by DisCos

- The Senate has on Monday, June 29, stopped the plan by the DisCos

- Ayuba Wabba, the president of NLC, said it would mobilise workers to resist any attempts on the hike in essential public utility charges

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Following the aborted increment of electricity tariff by the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted.

Guardian reports that the NLC said that it would mobilise workers to resist any attempts on the hike in essential public utility charges.

Legit.ng gathered that the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, gave the warning in a statement on Wednesday, July 1, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Wabba said that Nigerians were still going through some of the worst socio-economic vicissitudes caused by the novel coronavirus disease.

Covid-19: What Pastor Sam Adeyemi said about governments lifting lockdown

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, says the labour group would resist any attempt to hike the price of electricity. Credit: Ayuba Wabba.

Source: Depositphotos

The labour leader was reacting to the recent attempt by DisCos, acting under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), to unilaterally increase electricity tariff by about 100%t from 1st July 2020.

He described the planned move as insensitive and provocative.

Wabba said that Nigerians would recall that a similar move was made in March 2020, by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) but was successfully rebuffed by the NLC and the Nigerian public.

According to him, NLC rejects any further hike in electricity tariff, the pump price of petrol and other essential public utility charges.

He said: “The NLC is fully ready to mobilise our people to resist attempts by anyone to impose modern-day slavery on Nigerians, be they DisCos or regulators of public utilities.

“We insist that further hike in tariff and user access charges at this time of great socio-economic dislocation would be ultra-insensitive, callous and a pre-meditated attempt to send many Nigerians, workers, pensioners and businesses to untimely graves.

Edo 2020: Primary election will be transparent and fair - APC assures Obaseki

He said that DisCos must also repay bailout funds they had unjustly collected from public coffers, adding that the provision of pre-paid meters, transformers and investment in the sector are statutorily the job of the DisCos, not consumers or the government.

Wabba said that DisCos were fully aware of the conditions before subscribing to the power sector privatisation programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He urged DisCos to stop the lies, deceit and exploitation of the Nigerian people.

“On the strength of the open admission by DisCos in Nigeria to their own grand incompetence and crass failure, we call on the federal government to immediately set in motion processes for the review of the power sector privatisation. Enough is enough.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress reiterates its resolve to act on the side and in the interest of the Nigerian people, workers and pensioners always,’’ Wabba added.

COVID-19: FG reveals why mosques, churches may be closed again

He also commended the intervention by the Senate in calling off the threat by DisCos to hike the electricity tariff.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria's Senate president, urged electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to install functional meters for their customers before planning any tariff increase.

It was reported that Lawan spoke on Tuesday, June 30, after he and the speaker of the House of Representatives met with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

5 years after, Nigerians speak about Buhari's administration | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...