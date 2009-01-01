Home | News | General | Ahmed Musa posts touching photo on his marriage with Juliet, makes big statement

- Ahmed Musa has posted awesome photo of himself and wife Juliet

- The Nigerian striker stated that Juliet has been his source of strength

- Musa who is Super Eagles captain and Juliet got married three years ago

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has posted awesome photo of himself and wife Juliet Ejue where he celebrated the pretty woman and appreciated her for their journey so far.

Ahmed Musa married Juliet Ejue three years ago in a colorful ceremony which was graced by his Super Eagles teammates and also top Nigerian football administrators.

They have both been living happily together ever since they got married with Juliet being the mother of Ahmed Musa's younger child.

While speaking on their relationship, Ahmed Musa explained that Juliet has brought joy to his life right from the day he saw her and wants to spend his whole life with her.

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

The former Leicester City striker added that his wife has been his source of strength especially when things are not working on well.

''To say I am blessed to have you in my life is an understatement.

''You have been the source of my strength and the one who keeps me going especially when I have no clue sometimes. You are a dream come true and I won't change you for anything in the world.

''Here's to celebrating eternity with you. Thanks for all you do. Happy Anniversary Wifey,'' Ahmed Musa explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ahmed Musa celebrates wife Juliet Ejue, calls her his source of strength (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria's captain Ahmed Musa expressed his happiness over the appointment of former teammate Joseph Yobo as Gernot Rohr's assistant in the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigerian lady accuses Uti Nwachukwu of sexual abuse, narrates experience

After the dismissal of former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo, Amaju Pinnick and his chiefs decided to bring back Nigerian legend Joseph Yobo to the Super Eagles as assistant coach.

Yobo's appointment as Gernot Rohr's assistant made many people to ask questions about the rationale behind NFF's decision to hire the former Super Eagles captain.

Many were of the views that Joseph Yobo has no coaching experience and Super Eagles should not be a place for him to start his coaching career.

But Musa shares a different opinion and while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Instagram live, Ahmed Musa stated emphatically that he is happy with Joseph Yobo coming back to the Super Eagles.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...