Pastor Adeboye charges the internet with 4 hot prayer points as the world enters July

- Pastor Adeboye has prayed for blessings for all children in this month of July

- Among the things he asked God for them are progress, success, and joy

- The man of God also prayed that they should make heaven when the time comes

Pastor E A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has released four powerful prayers for all children to usher them into the month of July.

On his Twitter account on Wednesday, July 1, the clergyman prayed for joy (1), progress (2), and success (3) and a closer walk with God (4).

He prayed that God should help them make heaven and perfect everything He has started in their lives.

There were many reactions to the prayer as people wished the man of God happy new month and said amens to his prayers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the RCCG overseer on Wednesday, May 27, wished all children around the globe a wonderful children's day.

In a Facebook post, the pastor shared a vital scripture using chapter 127 verse 3 of Psalms, which said the children are the kids of the Lord.

The clergyman could be seen in a uniform attire with children in the banner that was posted to mark the special day.

Pastor Adeboye also celebrated his son's 38th year birthday. In a video he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 20, Oluwagbemileke Adeboye could be seen kneeling down in front of his father as he prayed God's blessings on his life.

During the prayer, Pastor Adeboye recalled how God intervened in his delivery when his mother was in labour and all human hope was lost.

The man of God, in the same faith that made his birth safe and successful, asked the wall of fire around his son not to go off.

