Home | News | General | Powerful photo of poor mum sleeping with her baby next to her food items stirs emotions, social media reacts

- A photo of a struggling mother and her little baby sleeping next to her food items has emerged online

- The woman had arranged mangoes and other food items for sale

- She was pictured sleeping together with her baby next to her wares

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A photo of a struggling mother, who had slept together with her little girl next to food items she had arranged and displayed for sale, has evoked a catharsis of emotions.

In the telling photo, a mango vendor and mother is seen with her baby girl sleeping next to the goods she set up for display to sell.

The visibly tired woman was captured by an unknown person who later shared the photo on social media along with a soul-touching caption.

The mother and her baby were pictured lying on a simple cloth next to each other with the mangoes and other items next to them.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

Photo credit: Facebook.com

Source: UGC

Although details of the woman and her baby was not highlighted in the narrative that accompanied the photo, it has sent people into a state of catharsis.

For many who are releasing their emotions through comments beneath the post, the photo mirrors the hardships of so many economically disadvantaged women and mothers who have to trek under the scorching sun to make ends meet.

Nana kwame Asare, who was one of the first to share his thoughts, said he hates Father’s Day because of irresponsible fathers.

He wrote: ‘‘That is why I hate the celebration of Father's Day!

Would even accept if it was to responsible fathers, but not happy birthday to all fathers’’.

He was of the view that''Mother's Day throughout should be because mothers are the most important and best.’’

He added: 'They go through fire to make things work easier for the family!

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

"Pain, sorrow, rejection, tears, hunger, torn apart, pressure, and so on.

"Mothers are the most amazing and wonderful people of the world. That got me thinking! Masa! Mothers are the all time best.''

Kìñg Hÿmšêf had a varied opinion. He said: ‘‘If fathers were to be taking their children to work as some mothers do, you will get to know that fathers suffer more to make their home a sweet place. This camouflage mothers have been using is what's making children show bitterness towards their fathers.''

Bismark Styles wrote: ‘‘Yes indeed, God must bless our mothers hustle so that we can also be great in the future and take good care of MAMA. Fire burn poverty and may we never go broke forever.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Is racism taught or inherited? This video has some proofs as the world condemns killing of George Floyd

In other news, a couple who met in college and married after graduation want to have their baby breastfed by their girlfriend identified as Jess.

Mike and his wife Lo met Jess at a concert in 2018 and they organised a threesome with the lady.

Slum Chronicles: We pay 5k for houses without toilets, bathroom | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...