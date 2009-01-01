Home | News | General | Nigerian musician DJ Switch shares hilarious conversation with online scammer (photos)

- Nigerian music artiste, DJ Switch, was recently the target of an online scammer

- The singer and song writer took to her Instagram page to share the hilarious conversation she had with the fraudster

- The conversation involved the scammer trying to get Switch to share her Instagram password and it ended with her preaching to the fraudster to turn a new leaf

Social media these days is like a mine field as people tread carefully so as not to fall victim of the numerous online scammers who are looking for easy prey to dupe.

It is no longer strange for people to have their social media accounts taken over by faceless people who managed to convince them to part with their login details.

Usually, these scammers either sell the page if it has a high number of followers or they resort to sending harassing text messages to the person’s contacts in order to extort them. These are just a few of their tricks as there are no limits to what these fraudsters can do.

Just recently, Nigerian singer and songwriter, DJ Switch, was the target of an online scammer who tried to get her to part with her personal details.

Nigerian musician DJ Switch shares hilarious conversation with online scammer (photos)

Source: Instagram

In the funny chat that was shared by the singer on her Instagram page, the scammer presented a dummy business idea that he or she tried to make sound elaborate.

The singer played along and there was a back and forth between her and the scammer who had ignored her request for a voice note or video call.

Eventually, the singer gave him a series of numbers which she claimed to be her password but was actually ‘olodo jatijati’ written in numbers.

Switch then proceeded to the scammer to change his or her ways and also advised the person to go back to school and learn better English.

In the caption of the post, DJ Switch admitted that she was entertained by the scammer and she advised her fans to beware of such fraudulent people.

See her post below:

In other news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Switch recently took to social media to react to the federal government's approval of N27 billion to renovate the National Assembly.

According to the music star, she wondered if it was the throne of God they wanted to renovate and said that she was tired of everything.

Switch called on other celebrities to advocate against it on their platforms because the issue must not be brushed aside. She said that if their voices could come together to make a change, then people should imagine what their steps could do.

[embedded content]

