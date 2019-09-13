Home | News | General | Community policing: IG finally reveals when initiative will take-off

- The IG of police Mohammed Adamu has revealed when community policing will take-off in Nigeria

- Adamu assured that once the process is completed community policing will start by August/September

- According to the IG, the initiative will help complement Nigeria police efforts in combating crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday, June 30, announced that by September community policing will be ready for take-off across the country.

According to ThisDay, Adamu gave the assurance that during an interactive session with Senate Committee on Police Affairs where he briefed them on what has been done so far concerning community policing.

He explained that the implementation committees of community policing have already been inaugurated across all states in Nigeria, adding that the force is already at the level of selecting officers.

Retention of military chiefs is a disservice to Nigeria - Group tells Buhari

The police boss went on to note that hopefully by August/September the process will be completed.

The inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu.

Source: Original

While expressing optimism that community policing will take care of criminals are coming from the communities, Adamu also said it is going to be effective in terms of grassroots policing.

He said: “So because you come from the community, you will identify them and let the community policing committee in the ward and the local government level to identify them so that they take them out before they commit the crime. So, it is going to be effective in terms of grassroots policing and this is what is required.”

It would be recalled that the police boss disclosed that the force will recruit 40,000 Community Policing Officers (CPOs).

According to Adamu, the CPOs are expected to complement the police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive duties. Another function of the CPOs is to bridge the gap between the force and members of the public.

Lagos governor reveals when schools will likely resume

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adamu said community policing initiative will complement Nigeria police efforts in combating crimes and issues bothering on the activities of bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and militants.

Adamu said this shortly after the submission of report by the committee on the Implementation Strategies on Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Abuja.

The police boss said strategies have been put in place towards implementing the community policing initiative to complement Nigeria Police efforts in combating crimes.

In a related development, the Kogi state government has formally commenced community policing in the state.

This follows the inauguration of the State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPC) and the State Community Policing Committee (SCPC) simultaneously on Monday, June 15.

Menstrual Day: FG launches sanitary pads distribution project for menstruating women, girls

The committees were inaugurated by the governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja.

The governor applauded the courage and foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the country implements the policy under his government after many years of the issue dominating public discussions.

How trigger-happy police officer shattered Tina's dreams of becoming a doctor | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...