Premier League icon makes 1 big statement about Messi and Ronaldo after Argentine scored 700th goal

- Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal against Atletico Madrid

- The Argentine became the seventh player in history to achieve the feat after Ronaldo and others

- Gary Lineker has now hailed both Messi and the Portuguese for reaching the figure

Premier League legend Gary Linker has showered praises on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Argentine forward recorded his 700th career goal.

The 33-year-old became the seventh player in the history of the game to achieve the feat after scoring a superb penalty against Jan Oblak in their 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Messi reached the incredible height after 862 appearances and the former footballer turned pundit expressed his admiration for the winger.

The 59-year-old shared on Twitter after the game: "Messi, with a Panenka penalty, scores his 700th goal. Might as well do it in style."

Meanwhile, a backlash from Ronaldo's fans forced the 59-year-old former striker to explain himself afterward.

Lineker said: "Message to Ronaldo fans: When I tweet about the brilliance of Messi, it doesn’t mean I don’t admire Ronaldo.

"Message to Messi fans: When I tweet about Ronaldo, it doesn’t mean I don’t admire Messi. It’s possible to love both of these superhuman footballers. Enjoy them both."

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona star is a huge fan of Ronaldo, but insisted that the unending debate over who is the better footballer between him and Messi is "not even close".

"People get very tribal in all sorts of ways in life, and Messi versus Ronaldo is one of them," the former England striker told BBC Sport.

"Often the choice seems to come down to whether you support Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus or whoever, which is fine - I understand that.

"I am a huge fan of Ronaldo too, but if you're talking about the best player ever, there shouldn't even be a debate that it is Messi. That's just my opinion, but it's not even close for me."

However, Lionel Messi's 700th goal was not enough to ensure the Catalans claim maximum points as they ended up sharing the spoils with Atletico at Camp Nou.

This further puts their title contention under serious problem as Real Madrid sit atop of the table with one point better and one match in hand.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi hit a major milestone in his football career after becoming the latest player to record 700th senior team goals.

The Argentine scored one of Barcelona's goals against Atletico Madrid in their 2-2 draw in Tuesday's Spanish League clash at the Camp Nou.

Though the result didn't go the way of the Catalans, it was however a memorable evening for the 33-year-old who had a hand in both goals for the home team.

