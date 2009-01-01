Home | News | General | Nigerian striker completes mega million move to top French giants, makes big statement

- Desire Opananozie has completed a transfer move to French side Dijon

- The Nigerian decided to move after spending six years at Guingamp

- Oparanozie was among the Super Falcons stars who played at 2019 World Cup

Nigerian striker Desire Oparanozie has started another journey in her professional career after confirming with her official social media account that she has joined French side Dijon.

Although many of her fans in Nigeria wanted Desire Oparanozie to move to Spain or England, but she will be in France for the next two years which she signed for her new club.

Before joining Dijon, Desire Oparanozie spent six years at Guingamp and opted to face another challenge in her football career.

While confirming the latest development, Desire Oparanozie explained that she is happy and wants to take the club to a great height starting from the coming season.

''Officially I am now a Dijonnais. I am very happy starting a new adventure with this club. The object is to help my new team attain greater heights. Come on Dijonnais,'' she explained.

Dijon coach Yannick Chandioux also explained that Desire Oparanozie will help his side in their campaign in all competitions next season.

He added that the experiences the Nigerian striker has gathered over the years will help him to succeed.

Desire Oparanozie has played at three World Cup with the Super Falcons of Nigerian as represented the country in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Desire Oparanozie, Super Falcons star, joins French Club Dijon from Guingamp (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

In April 2019, she was named the new captain of Nigeria by coach Thomas Dennerby who praised Oparanozie for her 'discipline and good character'.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how English side Wigan Athletic confirmed that Nigerian defender Leon Balogun has completed a permanent short-time transfer move to their side from EPL club Brighton.

Balogun found it hard to break into Brighton's first team which made the club send him out on loan to the Championship where he can find his rhythm.

Wigan explained on their official website that Balogun has joined them until the end of the 2019/20 season in the second division.

He joined Wigan in January and has so far played eight games for the side in their campaign in the second flight of English football.

[embedded content]

