Buhari presiding over 6th virtual FEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 6th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.
The council meeting started with the rendition of national anthem immediately President Buhari entered the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.
Also present at the meeting are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd).
The seven ministers physically present are the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.
Others are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.
