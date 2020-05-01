Home | News | General | COVID-19: Kano Internal Revenue Service relieves 308 workers, 60 consultants of jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano state

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano Internal Revenue Service, KIRS, has temporarily relieved 308 temporary workers of their jobs due to a fall in Internally Generated Revenue in the state caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known by the Chairman of the KIRS Bala Inuwa while addressing newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

He also revealed that 60 consulting companies whose contracts have elapsed since 2018 and have been operating illegally have been quashed. However, those of them interested in continuing are allowed to reapply.

“We have temporarily relieved 308 temporary workers of their jobs pending the improvement of the Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

“The KIRS is facing an unprecedented shortage of funds with a loss of about 70% of IGR monthly and cannot sustain the services of the temporary workers.

“When we came on board a few months back, based on their terms of interest, the contract of 60 consulting companies have expired since 2018. For that reason their services were terminated and were asked to reapply if they are interested” the Chairman said.

The KIRS boss also further explained the level of financial constraints being encountered by the Service saying, “the IGR generated in the state during the COVID-19 is running between N550m to N700 monthly due to COVID-19 as against the former N2 billion generated monthly”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...