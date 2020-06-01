Home | News | General | Edo COVID-19 frontline workers to get outstanding allowance
Edo COVID-19 frontline workers to get outstanding allowance



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 56 minutes ago
… ‘We demobilised COVID-19 screening taskforce after exceeding target’

COVID-19: NCDC commends Obaseki’s response, says Edo only state outside Lagos with 3 testing centres
Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Government has said the frontline workers temporarily engaged in screening and testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state would be paid their outstanding allowance upon the conclusion of the vetting of their payroll.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the taskforce was demobilised after the state exceeded its target to screen and test over 500,000 and 5,000 persons respectfully.

“The screening exercise was massive and crosscutting. The officials were inundated with lists of persons, who were said to have participated in the exercise. So, we are carefully vetting the lists before making the final payment. The outstanding allowances would be paid before the end of the week,” he said.

According to him, “The taskforce for the screening exercise was set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government, upon the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, based its response on the data polled from an epidemiological study done in partnership with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). This led to the setting up of a taskforce to embark on a massive screening and testing of 500,000 and 5000 persons across the state.

“The target has been achieved and surpassed. This has led to the modification of our response to the pandemic. With this, the taskforce was demobilised across the screening centres at mobile posts, borders and several other locations.”

He assured that the delay in payment of allowances was as a result of the vetting of the list of volunteers and other frontline workers, which would be resolved within the week.

